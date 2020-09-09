Overnight Shed And Brush Fires In Tuolumne County

fire hwy 108 View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA: Firefighters were kept busy last night battling two small blazes in Tuolumne County. The first ignited around 8:20 p.m. in the 22700 block of Ellmaro Drive and the flames could be seen from motorists on Highway 108 near the Long Barn area. Crews were able to put out the flames in about 20 minutes at a25′ by 25′ spot. (see the first map below)

Thanks to community news partner Doris Grinn for sending in the photo. Grinn, who spotted the flames while driving on the highway, tells Clarke Broadcasting, “After taking this picture, I drove down to Long barn entrance where I got phone reception and called the sheriff who connected me to the fire department. Within 15 minutes there were four fire engines going up the hill. I am forever grateful for our fire department and for the forest service fire department and for Cal fire. They are saving us! This fire was getting bigger and it was only a matter of time before it jumped the highway. I’m forever grateful for our firefighters!”

Then around 10 p.m. in the Chrystal Falls area another blaze ignited in a shed at home in the 17300 block of Smoky River Drive. Cal Fire reports there was no spread to nearby vegetation and no injuries were reported. That fire was contained in about 45 minutes. What sparked these fires remains under investigation.