Adventist Health Sonora’s Operations Impacted By PSPS

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — The main campus at Adventist Health Sonora is fully operational, with generators running, but some of the other sites are impacted by the PG&E power outage.

Operating on generator power are the emergency department, surgery department, GI Lab, ICU, inpatient pharmacy, birth center, diagnostic imaging and some other key services.

Services Impacted by PSPS:

· Community Pharmacy – Open, but call ahead to confirm. If temperatures increase, both locations (Greenley and Stockton Road) may need to close.

· Foothill Pediatrics – closed

· Foothill Specialty Group (gastroenterology) – closed

· Health Pavilion – closed (Diana J. White Cancer Institute, Diagnostic Imaging, Primary Care, Rehabilitation, Outpatient Laboratory

· Live Well Be Well Center – limited services

– Anticoagulation Clinic – open

– Cardiac Rehabilitation – closed

– Diabetes Resource Center – open

– Pulmonary Rehabilitation – closed

· Mother Lode Sleep Center – closed

· Outpatient lab – limited services

– Lab draws are currently available at the main hospital. Patients should come to the Emergency Department entrance for outpatient lab draw services.

· Outpatient Rehabilitation – limited services

-Angels Camp Physical Therapy – open

-Bones Physical Therapy – closed

· Rapid Care (Angels Camp is open, but Indian Rock is closed)

· Sierra Pulmonology – closed

Services and clinics not listed here are currently open and seeing patients. However, the situation may change, and it is recommended that patients call ahead before their visit to make sure the service is open.