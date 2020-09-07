TCSO Dispels Sex Trafficking Social Media Rumors

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports it received numerous calls over the weekend from people concerned about seeing social media posts shared about sex trafficking abduction attempts in the Junction Shopping Center.

The sheriff’s office reports, “We would like to let our community members know that we have investigated the allegations. Since July 1st, 2020 to now, we have only received one call where the reporting person believed she was being followed while inside a local grocery store. At this time, we have no information to suggest any sex trafficking ring is operating within our community.”

The posts going around social media stated that there were three incidents where people were followed by unknown suspects and indicated that they were related to sex trafficking attempted abductions.

While noting that the social media rumors are unfounded, the sheriff’s office still recommends everyone always be alert and aware of their surroundings.