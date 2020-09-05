Update: Motorcycle VS. Big Rig Crash On Highway 108 Results In Fatality

Update at 12:40 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that, sadly, one person has died in a motorcycle versus semi crash on Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. Traffic is still backed up as the outside eastbound lane is blocked by the wreckage and officers are directing motorists. The CHP hopes to have the roadway cleared shortly.

There are no details being provided currently by the CHP regarding what caused the collision. The crash happened just before noon near the Rushing Hill Lookout Road intersection.

Original post at 12:20 p.m.: Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle versus semi on Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports the collision happened just before noon near the Rushing Hill Lookout Road intersection. The eastbound outside lane has been shut down and officers are directing traffic as the wreckage and debris are blocking that lane. Traffic is getting backed up in the area.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the news center.