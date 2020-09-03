Mostly sunny
88.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Releases New Info On House Explosion And Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
House Explosion Investigation In West Point

House Explosion Investigation In West Point

Photo Icon View Photos

West Point, CA — Officials have been actively investigating an explosion that led to a house fire in West Point.

It happened back on August 23 in the 1700 block of Jurs Road. One unidentified person suffered burn injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital out of the county for treatment. The fire was contained to the home and did not spread to any vegetation. Afterwards deputies served a search warrant at the residence.

Providing an update, Sgt. Greg Stark reports, “The investigation revealed that a marijuana extraction operation, commonly referred to as a Butane Honey Oil Lab, had been a contributing factor in the cause of the explosion and fire. Evidence which was seized included 33 growing marijuana plants, approximately one pound of processed marijuana, approximately eight pounds of marijuana leaves and stems, nine firearms, drug paraphernalia, and evidence pertaining to the marijuana extraction lab.”

The value of the marijuana extract seized is estimated to be between $780-$1,350,

An investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet regarding any potential arrests.

  • House Explosion Investigation In West Point
  • House Explosion Investigation In West Point
  • House Explosion Investigation In West Point

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 