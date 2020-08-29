No Open Flame Allowed On BLM Land, Including Sierra Nevada Foothills

Bureau of Land Management logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – High fire danger has the Mother Lode Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) increasing fire restrictions and temporary target shooting limitations.

The new rules began this week and apply to all BLM-managed public lands in the Sierra Nevada foothills, including Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. These seasonal restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order that was issued on April 28, as earlier reported here.

Noting that this has already been an active wildland fire year, the BLM relays the additional fire restriction prohibits campfires, barbeques, or open flame of any kind, even in developed campground areas. Those in violation of the order can face up to a $100,00 fine and could be incarcerated for up to a year.

Bureau officials also remind visitors not to park along highways or county roads, as that can block emergency vehicle access and delay life-saving services. The following list of restrictions provided by the BLM will remain in place until the fire danger subsides:

No target shooting – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets, and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Use of firearms for hunting is still allowed. Hunters must abide by state of California laws and regulations. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

No motorized vehicles off BLM designated roads or trails.

No tools powered by internal combustion engines off BLM designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

No explosives.