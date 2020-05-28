BLM Initiates Seasonal Fire Restrictions

Red Hills Recreation Area View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is implementing seasonal fire restrictions starting on Friday.

The BLM reports that 95-percent of wildfires across California are human-caused, and the recent hot weather has dried out the vegetation.

Campfires and barbeques are now only allowed in developed campsites, you cannot target shoot, motorized vehicles must stay on designated trails, no smoking is allowed, no welding, and no explosives.

Violators can face a fine up to $100,000.

The BLM’s Mother Lode Field office manages over 230,000 acres of public lands in Central California. Areas of interest include the Red Hills Area of Critical Environmental Concern near Chinese Camp, the Merced Wild and Scenic River, the Mokelumne River and the Pine Hill Preserve.