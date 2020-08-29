Individuals Involved In Vehicle VS. Motorcycle Crash In Tuolumne Identified

CHP patrol car View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The Sonora Unit of the CHP has released new details surrounding Tuesday’s vehicle versus motorcycle collision in Tuolumne and reveal that alcohol was a factor.

The crash happened around 5:29 p.m. at the intersection of Tuolumne Road North and Cherry Valley Boulevard, as reported here on Tuesday. The CHP reports that riding a Schwinn bicycle at about 20-25 miles per hour and approaching the intersect was 35-year-old Michael Newquist of Tuolumne. Also heading into the intersection was 48-year-old Emily Apodaca of Sonora driving a Chrysler mini-van southbound on Tuolumne Road North.

CHP spokesperson Steve Machado details that the light had changed to green allowing the van to enter the intersection, but switched to red for cyclist Newquist, who continued riding into the intersection. Machado recounts, “Newquist observed the van entering the intersection and laid the Schwinn down on the roadway. Newquist then hit the left side of the van. Newquist became pinned underneath the front of the van. Newquist was subsequently extricated from under the van with major injuries.”

Apodaca was not injured in the collision. Machado adds that it appeared that Newquist was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened.