Update: Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash In Tuolumne

Update at 6: 45 p.m.: The CHP is reporting serious injuries in a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Tuolumne. One person was taken to Adventist Health Sonora and then flown to a Modesto hospital suffering major injuries.

The CHP reported that the bike was stuck under the vehicle, but what type of vehicle was not disclosed. Detectives remain on the scene investigating the collision and traffic is backed up in the area. Further details regarding the crash are below.

Tuolumne, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle versus bicycle collision in Tuolumne.

The CHP is reporting that the bike was stuck underneath the vehicle. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tuolumne Road North and Cherry Valley Boulevard. The CHP adds that the driver of the vehicle called 911, reporting that someone ran out in front of her vehicle and was hit. Traffic is backed up in the area. There are no additional details on the crash at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.