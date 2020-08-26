Eleven New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials report eleven new cases today noting the majority are inmates from the Sierra Conservation Center. They also say recent positive coronavirus cases are associated with workplaces and high-risk facilities. Two weeks ago there were 30 fewer positive cases as detailed here.

Public Health wants to remind business owners and operators of the importance of employee screening, click here for the Febrile Respiratory Illness (FRI) screening order, the form and instructions are here. Updated documents for specific business sectors be found here. Any business is welcome to participate in the bi-weekly COVID business webinars. There is one tonight at 6:00 PM, contact Cole Przybyla at County Innovation and Business Assistance at 533-6598 for details, or reach-out to Public Health for technical assistance or questions at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

All the new cases are in isolation, one previously isolated cases has recovered. The Roadmap to Recovery Metric is now at 36.6 per 100,000 population and needs to stay below 100 per 100,000 or not go above that for three consecutive days to remain off the State’s monitoring list. Known Tuolumne tests: 9,588, positive 189 (91 females and 98 males), hospitalized 1, active cases 11, total recovered 167.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 8/20 0 0 Amador 15 8/25 2 3 Calaveras 35 8/25 26 5 Mariposa 2 8/26 1 1 Madera 577 8/26 42 13 Merced 1,588 8/25 262 78 Mono 2 8/26 0 0 San Joaquin 1,591 8/26 70 131/39 Stanislaus 505 8/25 201 159/37 Tuolumne 20 8/26 11 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2 (+0) 2 0 Amador 197(+3) 226 14 Calaveras 186(+18) 223 2 Mariposa 66 (+1) 70 2 Madera 2,921(+141) 3,551 53 Merced 5,992(+362) 7,690 110 Mono 158(+0) 162 2 San Joaquin 14,727 (+194) 16,615 297 Stanislaus 12,464 (+506) 13,483 232 Tuolumne 167(+1) 189 2

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are recommended. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to go get tested stating; “Local COVID-19 testing sites have been processing and reporting their results more expediently lately.”

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community