A Significant Spike In Calaveras County COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County COVID-19 cases by Districts 8-25-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Calaveras County as public health officials report 26 new cases – a majority are linked to a local care facility.

The breakdown of the new cases includes 6 females and 3 males between 18 to 49 years of age, 2 males between 50-64 years of age, and 7 females and 8 males over 65 years of age. There were 21 cases reported in District 1, 3 cases in District 4, and 2 cases in District 5.

At least 17 of the cases stem from an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas, first reported here last week. Calaveras Public Health epidemiology staff and Avalon infection control representatives continue to investigate the outbreak to determine its extent and other residents or staff that may have been infected.

“Today’s updated numbers represent a significant uptick of disease occurrence in our community. We must continue to take COVID-19 seriously and be diligent in our efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our county. Although we don’t have a vaccine yet, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking simple actions to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”

These new cases bring the county’s total to 223 confirmed cases. Of those, 186 have since recovered while 35 remain active cases. Sadly, two deaths have been recorded due to coronavirus.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to county health officials regarding whether this put them back on the state’s monitoring list, but as of yet, there has been no response. The county was put on the list retroactively on August 13 due to a backlog of testing, as detailed here. It was removed from the list on the 20th of this month, as reported here.