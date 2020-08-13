Tuolumne County Records No New COVID-19 cases.

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Some good news regarding Tuolumne County COVID-19 cases.

County health officials are reporting no new cases today. They add the one previously hospitalized individual has recovered and has been discharged. The known test administered is 8,799 with 159 positive cases made up of 83 females and 76 males with the most cases, 30 in the 30s age range. There are six active cases with one hospitalized, two deaths, and 151 recovered.

While no new cases are a trend that county public health officials hope will continue, they note it may not reflect the true numbers. Health officials caution that the state’s CalREDIE backlog of coronavirus cases could change the county’s daily numbers as the state plans to retroactively updated data monitoring. In turn, county public health officials say they will update and begin reporting that part of the data again as soon as possible.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community