Tuolumne County Ratifies Moc Fire Emergency Declaration

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is hoping to receive outside funding to help offset the costs of responding to the 2,800 acre Moc Fire.

Board Chair Sherri Brennan signed a disaster proclamation back on August 21, and the board then had seven days to ratify it, which was done during a special meeting this morning. The county is hoping to receive California Disaster Assistance Act revenue, and any other federal dollars which may become available.

CAO Tracie Riggs noted that the Sheriff’s Department called in all available deputies, and outside mutual aid, to help evacuate 3,700 homes (mostly near Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake). The total cost to the county is not immediately clear, as time cards still need to come in, and officials are still assisting with the re-population efforts underway today.

Sheriff Bill Pooley adds, “We have a strong law enforcement presence up there, and we will continue to have it up there for probably the next 24 hours. We anticipate releasing some mutual aid units this evening or tomorrow. It took us 18 and a half hours to evacuate the entire area, and we anticipate it will take at least that long to re-populate and do everything else.”

Board Chair Sherri Brennan praised the coordination and cooperation among the various local partners. She says, “Tuolumne County does it right. When we have an emergency, we all pull together. It is not political. It is doing the right thing for the benefit of those residents who are in harms way.”

The Moc Fire Emergency Declaration was ratified with a 5-0 vote.

