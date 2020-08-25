Containment Grows On 2,800 Acre Moc Fire

Moc Fire Suppression Efforts View Photos

Groveland, CA – CAL Fire reports there is now 40-percent containment on the Moc Fire in southern Tuolumne County.

All of the earlier evacuation orders were lifted at eight o’clock this morning, as the fire has been holding steady at 2,800 acres over recent days.

The following road closures will remain in effect, however; they will be

open to residents with identification.

• Highway 49 from 120 to Black Creek

• Priest Coulterville Road, from Highway 120 to J132/Greeley Hill

Road

722 firefighters remain assigned to the incident and they will work to build and strengthen containment lines over the coming days.

Two outbuildings were destroyed by the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Tuolumne County Environmental Health advises everyone to toss out any food if your refrigerator was without power for over four hours.