Borgeas Small Business Bill Stalls In Committee

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — After easily passing through the California Senate, a bill by Senator Andreas Borgeas failed to gain the support of the Democratic leadership in the Assembly.

Senate Bill 1457 would have granted state agencies the ability to express restraint in administering fines to small businesses and the discretion to consider the severity of a violation, and the steps a business may have taken to comply, before issuing a fine.

Borgeas says, “It is disappointing that in the midst of a pandemic, politics takes precedent over people and small businesses. SB 1457 would have provided much-needed relief to small businesses faced with civil penalties and fines.

The bill would also require agencies to work with small businesses to establish policies for waiving or reducing penalties. Borgeas says he will re-introduce the bill during the next legislative session.