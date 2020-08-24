Arrest Made After Investigation Into Hardware Store Thefts

Shae Green SPD Booking Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA– A man has been arrested after a month-long investigation into multiple thefts of merchandise and power tools stolen from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sonora. A search warrant was served on the residence and a storage unit located in the 12000 block of Chukar Circle owned by 24-year-old Shae P. Green of Sonora. In June, as detailed here, Green was arrested after being identified as a shoplifter at Lowes where he “lifted up his shirt to brandish a firearm to the associate who tried to confront him.” Neither the gun nor the stolen property was recovered at that time.

After a month-long investigation, and with a warrant, officers located the stolen property. Sonora Chief of Police, Turu VanderWiel, reports officers also found several Fentanyl pills, two firearms, and ammunition. He says certain aspects of the investigation are still ongoing. A list of the items officers recovered at the two locations has not been released yet.

Green was arrested at his residence and later booked at the Tuolumne County Jail with bail set at $40,000. He faces felony charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for sale, and for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.