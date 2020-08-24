Mostly cloudy
92.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Arrest Made After Investigation Into Hardware Store Thefts

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl
Shae Green SPD Booking Photo

Shae Green SPD Booking Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– A man has been arrested after a month-long investigation into multiple thefts of merchandise and power tools stolen from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sonora. A search warrant was served on the residence and a storage unit located in the 12000 block of Chukar Circle owned by 24-year-old Shae P. Green of Sonora. In June, as detailed here, Green was arrested after being identified as a shoplifter at Lowes where he “lifted up his shirt to brandish a firearm to the associate who tried to confront him.” Neither the gun nor the stolen property was recovered at that time.

After a month-long investigation, and with a warrant, officers located the stolen property. Sonora Chief of Police, Turu VanderWiel, reports officers also found several Fentanyl pills, two firearms, and ammunition. He says certain aspects of the investigation are still ongoing. A list of the items officers recovered at the two locations has not been released yet.

Green was arrested at his residence and later booked at the Tuolumne County Jail with bail set at $40,000. He faces felony charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for sale, and for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 