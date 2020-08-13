Sunny
Newsom Reports Progress In State’s Fight Against Coronavirus

By B.J. Hansen
Gov. Gavin Newsom

Sacramento, CA — The Governor of California says the state is “turning a corner” in the right direction as it continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom says hospitalizations have fallen by 21-percent over the past two weeks, which he says is encouraging. ICU admissions are down 15-percent over that same time period. Yesterday there were just over 5,400 new cases reported in the state. Last month, during the peak, there were over 12,000 new cases in a single day.

Newsom is encouraging Californians to continue to practice social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks when in public settings.

To read the latest information about Tuolumne County cases, click here.

