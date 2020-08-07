Calaveras Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County COVID-19 Numbers Aug 7 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County.

The additional cases include one male between 0 to 17 years of age, two females and three males between 18 to 49, two females and two males between 50-64 years, and one male over the age of 65.

Seven cases were reported in District 1, Districts 2 and 3 had one case each, and District 5 had two cases. There were no cases reported in District 4. To view the latest infographic from the county, click into the image box.

Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita states that every community member has a role to play. “This means looking out for one another and sharing good information.” He stresses there are several things folks can do now to control the spread; namely wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and practice physical distancing.

He adds, “Each of these steps on their own is not enough. They must all be done together to prevent the spread of the virus.”