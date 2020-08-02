Update: Vegetation Fire In Mariposa County

Update at 5:45pm: Officials have made progress slowing a vegetation fire near Merced Falls Road and Barrett Cove Road in Mariposa County, and some of the initial resources are being released from the incident.

Original story posted at 5:15pm: Mariposa County, CA — It has been a busy day for firefighters in the Mother Lode, and the latest incident is a fire in Mariposa County near Merced Falls Road and Barrett Cove Road.

The vegetation fire is estimated to be around four acres in size. Air resources from Columbia are assisting.

