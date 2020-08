Structure Fire in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading back out for a second fire in about an hour.

A plume of smoke can be seen in the skies near the Mother lode Fairgrounds as the fire is in a structure behind it in the 430 block of Sonora Avenue. There are no further details on the blaze at this time and an update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.