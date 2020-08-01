Upddate: Fire On J-59 Near Lake Don Pedro, Forward Progress Stopped

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 12:25 p.m.: CAL Fire report that crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on the Bonds Fire burning along J-59 near Lake Don Pedro at an acre. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. A small crew will remain on scene to achieve full containment and then mop up. The cause of the fire has yet to determined and is under investigation.

Original post at 11:55: Lake Don Pedro, CA — CAL Fire ground and air resources are battling a grass fire on J-59 near Lake Don Pedro.

The fire is in the vicinity of Bonds Flat Road, just before the Seven Legends entrance on the west side of the roadway, according to the CHP. CAL Fire dispatch has dubbed it the “Bonds Fire’ and reports that it is one acre in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.