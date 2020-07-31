Tuolumne County Is Reimbursing Business Owners For PPE

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Local businesses can get up to $2,000 back for COVID-19 related personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases made to meet operations requirements.

As reported here, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, back on July 7 created a new division under the Public Health Department with assigned staff to maintain COVID-19 pandemic complaint and education assistance. At the same time, it announced that through the Federal CARES Act, grants could be made available to businesses to cover up to $2,000 in PPE purchases.

Tuolumne County Innovation and Business Assistance Director Cole Przybyla now shares that through Dec. 15, any business in the unincorporated part of the county can submit a form to be reimbursed up to $2,000 for any PPE purchases made after March 1.

“If you purchased PPE or materials to make physical changes based on State industry guidance…fill out the form…and attach receipts,” he directs. He emphasizes that the county can only reimburse purchases with receipts.

The information required to fill out the form includes the business name, address, email address, amount per PPE purchase, invoice number, and a business owner’s signature. For those who have more than five business expense reimbursement items to list, print a second page until you have accounted for all your PPE expenditures up to $2,000 per business.

He advises businesses who need to retain original receipts for tax purposes to submit copies of receipts.

To access the form online to print out the required hard copy to print out, click here.

Once completed, the form and receipts must be physically mailed to the following address:

County of Tuolumne Health Department

Attn: Education and Compliance

20111 Cedar Rd.

Sonora, CA 95370

If you have any questions, such as what purchases qualify or would like further clarification or help, Przybyla says to email him at cprzybyla@co.tuolumne.ca.us