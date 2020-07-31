New COVID -19 UV Disinfecting Equipment Being Used At Tuolumne County Jail

TCSO receives new Surfacide UV disinfecting system for Tuolumne County Jail View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Jail is going high-tech to fight off the coronavirus at the facility.

In July, three jail inmates and two staff members were infected with the virus, as earlier detailed here. Sheriff’s officials update that the previous two COVID-19 tests conducted in the facility have resulted in no new positive cases. In an effort to combat coronavirus, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report they have a new weapon – a Surfacide UV disinfecting system.

Staff began training on utilizing the lighting disinfecting equipment Thursday. Relaying that the health and safety of staff, inmates and the public are a top priority, Sheriff’s officials say, “This technology, in combination with all of the previously listed measures taken, will greatly increase the safety of all persons inside our facility.”

A video in the image box shows how it works to clean an entire room. The machine can be wheeled into the center of the room and once activated; it spins around to shine the UV light around the room, disinfecting everything in the light’s path.

Sheriff’s officials say they were able to purchase the state-of-the-art sanitation equipment thanks to federal COVID-19 CARES Act funds awarded to the county. There was no word regarding how much money was awarded or the cost of the equipment.

