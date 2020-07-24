Driver Faces Vehicular Manslaughter, Assault Weapon Charges

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The CHP reports charges are being pursued against a man who crashed his Camaro into a Mustang, killing the driver.

On Friday, CHP San Andreas Unit spokesperson Officer Toby Butzler reports that after a lengthy investigation by his unit with the assistance of the CHP Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), it was determined that the driver of the Chevy, 42-year-old Matthew Steele of Hayward, was operating his vehicle in a reckless manner and caused the collision that resulted in the death of 60-year-old Dan Tzur of Menlo Park.

As reported here, the incident occurred back on Sept. 29 just before 3 p.m. when Tzur was turning from a private driveway onto eastbound Highway 4 and Steele was westbound on the highway. Tzur was pronounced dead at the scene while Steele and his passenger suffered moderate to major injuries and were transported to a Modesto trauma center for treatment.

Butzler says after the CHP submitted the case to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s office for their consideration, officials there filed one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of illegally possessing an assault weapon against Steele, and that no further details are available at this time.