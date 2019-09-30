One Killed, Two Sustain Major Injuries In Weekend Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Sunday drive turned fatal for a driver who perished at the scene of Highway 4 crash just west of the Highway 49 intersection.

CHP San Andreas Unit officials report that the crash happened in Angels Camp just before 3 p.m. and involved 60-year-old Dan Tzur of Menlo Park. While behind the wheel of a 2002 Mustang and turning from a private driveway onto eastbound Highway 4, he drove directly into and subsequently collided with a westbound 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling at an undetermined rate of speed.

The driver of the Chevy, 42-year-old Matthew Steele of Hayward, and his passenger, 40-year-old Kristina Steele, suffered moderate to major injuries in the incident. The two were transported to Modesto Memorial for treatment. Tzur was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not presently believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.