Partly sunny
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

One Killed, Two Sustain Major Injuries In Weekend Crash

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Sunday drive turned fatal for a driver who perished at the scene of Highway 4 crash just west of the Highway 49 intersection.

CHP San Andreas Unit officials report that the crash happened in Angels Camp just before 3 p.m. and involved 60-year-old Dan Tzur of Menlo Park. While behind the wheel of a 2002 Mustang and turning from a private driveway onto eastbound Highway 4, he drove directly into and subsequently collided with a westbound 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling at an undetermined rate of speed.

The driver of the Chevy, 42-year-old Matthew Steele of Hayward, and his passenger, 40-year-old Kristina Steele, suffered moderate to major injuries in the incident. The two were transported to Modesto Memorial for treatment. Tzur was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not presently believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     