Tuolumne County Exceeds COVID-19 Case Mark, Inching Closer To State’s Watchlist

Sonora, CA – For the first time Tuolumne County’s coronavirus case numbers have surpassed the state’s benchmark metric for monitoring counties and threatens possible closures.

Public Health officials released a written statement with this breakdown of the county’s current numbers. “The number of new cases today brings our county’s 14-day case rate to 108.88/100k (108 cases per 100,000 population), exceeding the 100/100k mark, which is one of the metrics for the state’s county data monitoring program. If we remain at this case rate for 3 consecutive days, we will be added to the state ‘watchlist’.”

Other metrics for the watchlist used by the state include the number of coronavirus hospitalizations, hospital bed availability, and the case positivity rate. Public health officials warn that when a county is on the watchlist for three consecutive days, “they must implement more restrictive closures and mitigation measures as determined by the state, including schools starting the year with distance learning only.”

Since there is a delay in state reporting, the county may not appear on the watchlist immediately, which means that no action will be taken until the county is officially on the list and has gone through the established process with the state, according to health officials.

Currently, the total number of positive cases in the county is 117.