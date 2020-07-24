Eight New Covid-19 Cases Identified In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Eight new cases were reported by Tuolumne County Public Health today. Six of the new cases are currently in isolation, one is recovered, and one is hospitalized. Four previously identified Covid-19 positive individuals have been moved from isolation to recovered.

Individuals identified with Covid-19 since Monday have been from age 30 to age 70. No further details about this week’s new cases have been released yet, Public Health notes that there is community spread in all areas of Tuolumne County. Yesterday’s details about new employee screening measures are here. Tuolumne County is nearing levels for State Monitoring if new cases are identified three days in a row as reported here.

Tuolumne residents tested 7,557*, positive 117 (59 females and 58 males), hospitalized 6, active cases 33, total recovered 84. Tuolumne’s “Active Cases” includes all positive cases that are under investigation, in isolation, or hospitalized.

Daily COVID-19 Cases* County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/21 0 0 Amador 29 7/23 2 3 Calaveras 49 7/21 7 0 Mariposa 8 7/23 0 1 Madera 817 7/23 69 34 Merced 1,330 7/23 129 67 Mono 52 7/23 8 1 San Joaquin 2,061 7/23 231 221/46 Stanislaus 1,348 7/23 417 166/55 Tuolumne 33 7/23 8 6 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases* County

Released from Isolation(new) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 35(+0) 67 0 Amador 38(+1) 94 0 Mariposa 32(+0) 41 1 Madera 764(33) 1,599 18 Merced 1,766(+80) 3,123 27 Mono 49(+5) 101 1 San Joaquin 3,639(+105) 9,826 107 Stanislaus 5,974(+2,335) 7,401 79 Tuolumne 84(+5) 117 0

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (parent or guardian must accompany the child).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community