Supervisor Kirk Highlights Various Local Issues

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk touches on several issues related to local government in a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Kirk, who represents District Three, starts by writing about various issues surrounding COVID-19, including masks, politicizing health information, schools reopening and a new division of public health to deal with business compliance complaints.

Later in the blog, he highlights the new budget, recent TOT vote, the juvenile hall, planned resilience centers, road maintenance, parking issues in Pinecrest, and an upcoming Insurance Commissioner town hall.

