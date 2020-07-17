Newsom Unveils New Directives Impacting Schools

Governor Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Citing that California’s public school system has 6.51-million students, and 625,000 adults who support it, Governor Gavin Newsom has released new guidelines and restrictions for reopening.

He noted that the 32 counties on the state’s monitoring list must remain in “all distance learning” until they are off the list for 14 straight days. Mother Lode counties, such as Tuolumne, Calaveras and Mariposa, are not currently on the list. Newsom noted that is a constantly changing list, with some counties coming on and others going off, depending on the number of new cases.

The state will also be issuing “rigorous” distance learning requirements for schools unable to reopen.

Regarding face masks, Newsom stated that they will be required for all students and staff in third grade and above. Those in Kindergarten through second grade will not be required to wear a mask, but it is still recommended.

Newsom noted that staff will be required to keep six feet of physical distance between students and other staff members.

In addition, if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the entire class, and associated staff members, would be required to quarantine for 14 days. If 5-percent of the school population tests positive, the entire school will be closed and transitioned to distance learning. If 25-percent of a district’s schools are closed due to COVID-19, all of the other schools in the district will also go full distance learning.

