More Containment Gained On Ben Fire

Mariposa, CA — All of the mandatory evacuation orders have now been lifted in relation to the Ben Fire burning in Mariposa County.

CAL Fire reports this morning that it is 48 acres and 55-percent contained. Ben Hur Road is open with no restrictions, however, there are still firefighters in the area, so its best to avoid the road if possible. An evacuation center opened last night at the New Life Christian Church, but it will be closing now that the orders have been lifted. The fire itself is near Ben Hur Road and Buckeye Road. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The fire also destroyed a structure and caused some power outages. Click here to view a recap from yesterday.