Update: Evacuation Order Mandatory For Ben Fire Near Mariposa

Update at 5:50 p.m.: CAL Fire Mariposa dispatch reports that crews are making progress on the Ben Fire as it is holding steady at 35 acres. There is five percent containment. All mandatory evacuations and road closures list below remain in place with an evacuation center located in the Mariposa Fairgrounds.

Power lines were found down in the area and 376 PG&E customers are without electricity stretching from the Ben Hur area south of Mormon Bar to just before Eastman Lake Recreation Area. The utility is currently giving a 6:30 p.m. restoration time.

The below was written by Tori James

Update at 5:20 p.m.: CAL Fire officials are reporting that the Ben Fire is five percent contained at 35 acres.

No structures have been destroyed although there are many under threat from the blaze, which is displaying a moderate rate of spread. Mandatory evacuations are in place as listed below.

Original Post at 4:56 p.m.: Mariposa, CA — The Ben Fire now burning in Mariposa County, is reported at 30 acres with immediate structure threats and zero containment.

According to CAL Fire officials, the incident is located in the area of Ben Hur and Buckeye roads, south of Mariposa. It was reported at 3:30 p.m. with powerlines down after which deputies began going door-to-door in the affected area. As there are many responding units officials ask folks to please avoid the area if possible. PG&E is reporting a power outage spanning the Ben Hur area south of Mormon Bar to just before Eastman Lake Recreation Area, affecting 376 customers.

There is a Mandatory Evacuation Order for the following areas: all homes on Ben Hur Road from Green Hills Road to Silver Bar Road. It specifies only the odd number addresses, which are considered the west side. The evacuation location is the Mariposa Fairgrounds.

Road closure orders are in place for Ben Hur Road from Buckeye Road to Silver Bar Road.

Officials add If you are in the fire area and do not feel safe please do not wait to be notified and exit the area immediately.

