A Tuolumne County Jail Inmate Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sonora, CA – An inmate at the Tuolumne County Jail has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sheriff’s officials say they learned of the results after the prisoner had been released. The inmate, who was arrested for a felony crime, tested for COVID-19 during the second round of testing at the facility. Further details regarding the crime were not released,

The inmate’s information and all persons that came in contact with them were given to public health for contact tracing. Other prisoners that may have been exposed to the virus by the inmate “have been provided additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and are being housed separately per quarantine procedures,” according to sheriff’s officials.

A third round of testing for all people in the facility will be done as the sheriff’s office is working closely with public health.

Earlier this month, as reported here, a staff member at the jail tested positive for coronavirus that prompted mandatory testing of all staff and inmates and all exposure to congregate areas of the facility required containment and quarantine measures.