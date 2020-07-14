Coronavirus And Cannabis Discussions On Calaveras Supervisors Agenda

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The first item on today’s Calaveras Supervisors agenda is a presentation from public health officials about the local response to Coronavirus. We reported yesterday that Governor Gavin Newsom announced that indoor operations must cease for a list of businesses, statewide.

That item will be a joint discussion with members of the Angels Camp City Council. Immediately after, the supervisors will receive a presentation on Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations from the Department of Finance.

Later in the meeting, the board will discuss a potential ballot measure to amend and replace local procedures and tax rates for commercial cannabis activities for unrestricted general revenue purposes. It would require a 4/5 vote of the board to put the measure on the November 3 ballot.

Today’s meeting starts at 9am. It will be streamed online, and you can find a link here.