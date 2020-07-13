California Closing Numerous Indoor Business Activities In All Counties

Governor Newsom Announces Additional Indoor Closures View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A list of business sectors must cease indoor operations as part of a new directive announced this afternoon by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Regardless of the county, it is no longer allowed to operate Indoor restaurants, wineries/tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms, according to the Governor. Those types of businesses are still allowed to operate outdoors. Bars, indoors or outdoors, are directed to close.

The announcement comes as California’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is up to around 8,200.

There are additional business restrictions for 30 counties on a state monitoring list. Those impacted must also close all indoor fitness centers, places of worship, hair salons/barbershops, personal care and malls. Mother Lode counties, like Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa and Amador are Not on the state’s monitoring list, so only the first grouping mentioned applies locally.

The counties on the monitoring list include Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, Yuba, and Ventura.