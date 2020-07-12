Mid-July Roadwork In Tuolumne And Calaveras

Caltrans work scheduled this week in Tuolumne and one area in Calaveras will delay travel for commuters. Tuolumne County Public Works also reports another busy week of shoulder grading as detailed here.



On Tuesday on Highway 26 from a quarter-mile west of Main Street to Pine Street traffic will be limited to one-way for utility work. The work is scheduled between 7 AM and 5 PM.

On Highway 49 drainage work from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 2:30 PM will close the left and right shoulder of the road.

At the Woods Creek Bridge and other Highway 108 bridges including Peaceful Oak in East Sonora and near Harvard Mine Road in Jamestown, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The work is scheduled at night Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM. Work on the Stanislaus River bridge in the high country will be from 6 AM to 5 PM. Expect 10-minute delays in those areas.



On Highway 120 grinding operations at night will limit traffic to one-way from Moccasin Creek Bridge to Old Priest Grade Road to Ferretti Road. The work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 7 PM to 6 AM. Sign work in the area is also planned on Tuesday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 120 paving work from Ferretti Road to the West Yosemite Park Boundary continues to limit traffic to one-way Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 6 PM, Friday they will wrap-up earlier at 3 PM.



These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.