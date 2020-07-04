One End Of Italian Bar Road Reopens To Traffic While The Other Closes

Road Closed Sign View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – As construction crews have completed a five-part project fixing storm damage on Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area, on Monday work will switch to the other end of the road in the Twain Harte area and last into next month.

Local firm, Sierra Mountain Construction, Inc. was hired by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors for two projects. One is coming to an end, it is the “Italian Bar Road Sites 1-5 Storm Damage Repair.” It began in March and had the roadway closed to through traffic about 4.0 miles east of Columbia and 2.1 miles west of the bridge crossing South Fork Stanislaus River (Lost Dutchman Mining Camp). Beginning on Monday (July 6) traffic can once again travel on the Columbia side of Italian Bar Road.

On that same day, crews will move their equipment to the other end of the roadway to begin the second project, the “Italian Bar Road Site 6 Storm Damage Repair.” It will impact the area about 0.25-mile northwest of the South Fork Stanislaus River bridge on the Twain Harte side. That full closure is expected to last through late August. The work will involve making landslide and road repairs to a total of six locations on the roadway. Motorists will need to find alternative routes around the construction, but residents will be allowed into the cone zones.