Update: Sheriff’s Deputies Staged At Ponderosa Drive

Deputies Along Ponderosa Drive in Twain Harte View Photo

Update at 10:35am: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies remain outside a residence on Ponderosa Drive in the Twain Harte area, and there is no change in status from the earlier post. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into the news center. The sheriff’s office continues to request that travelers avoid Ponderosa Drive.

Original story posted at 9:50am: Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to avoid Ponderosa Drive in the Twain Harte area this morning.

Deputies are on the scene of a reported domestic dispute. The office reports, “Announcements to the people inside the house have been made without response. The Crisis Response Unit has been activated.”

No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area.