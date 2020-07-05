Late Night Fires In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Law enforcement officials received various reports of fireworks going off in the Mother Lode overnight, and there were also two fires that were extinguished.

It is not immediately clear this morning if the two fires were connected to fireworks. The first occurred at 10:20pm near the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones. It occurred near the Vista Point on the Calaveras side. The fire burned approximately one acre.

Then at 10:31pm a 0.1 acre fire ignited on Flint Trail in Copperopolis.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Also overnight a strike team of engines from the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit was dispatched to the Park Fire that ignited last night in Santa Clara County and has burned over 100 acres near Morgan Hill. It is threatening some structures and resulted in evacuations there.