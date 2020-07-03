One Person Burned In Houseboat Fire At Lake Don Pedro

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – One person had to be hospitalized for burns after a fire broke out on a houseboat on Lake Don Pedro in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the houseboat was fully engulfed in flames at the Moccasin Point Marina boat launch off Jacksonville Road. One person was rushed by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora with burns to the lower part of their body.

CAL Fire notes that before crews arrived on the scene other boaters had pushed the vessel about 100 feet away from the boat launch to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby vegetation. Once the flames subsided, other boats were used to tug the houseboat back to shore so firefighters could put out the blaze.

The fire was contained about an hour and a half. The houseboat was destroyed. What sparked the fire remains under investigation.