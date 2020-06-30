Tuolumne County Monday Update: 28 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health officials report a local resident female in her 30’s is the county’s 28th confirmed COVID-19 case.

They add that she has completed the isolation period. One of the six care facility staff cases identified Sunday at Avalon Care was found to be a non-county resident and is being counted as such. So far 2 non-resident positive cases have been identified.

The current testing numbers are 3,122 with 3,094 negative test results. Of the 28 cases, 17 are in isolation, 1 is hospitalized, 10 have recovered and there are no deaths.

Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of wearing a face-covering in public, avoiding gatherings with people outside of your household, and taking all the other preventive measures already identified in order to protect yourselves, loved ones and the community.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face mask in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community