First Week Of July Roadwork On Highway 108

Roadwork on Highway 49/108 View Photo

Caltrans work scheduled this week will delay travel in Tuolumne on Highway 108. Schedules for other roadwork have not been released, and are likely delayed due to the July 4th holiday on Saturday.

Beginning at Middle Camp and Sugar Pine Road on Highway 108 to Twain Harte Drive crack sealing operations will delay traffic. The estimated 10-minute delay is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 108 to East Long Barn Road to Soddard Springs Road one of the two lanes and the left shoulder will be closed for tree work. Expect 5-minute delays from Wednesday through Friday from 7 AM to 1:30PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.