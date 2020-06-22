Quarter Fire Still Holding At 15 Acres

Quarter Fire Area - 8am - 6/22/20 View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports this morning that the Quarter Fire near Cedar Ridge remains 15 acres.

Hand crews are hoping to gain access today so that they can place a direct line around the fire.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office continues to issue an evacuation advisory for all of Cedar Ridge.

Click here to view a webcam of the fire area. Less smoke is visible today when compared to this time yesterday morning.

Click here to view a progression of events from Sunday.

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available this morning.

As of late yesterday, there were three air tankers, three helicopters, 11 engines, five hand crews and 273 firefighters assigned to the incident.