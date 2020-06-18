COVID-19 Testing Result Delays At Angels Camp Site Prompt Public Complaints

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health Officials are hearing from residents of delays in state coronavirus test results at the Angels Camp site.

Health officials disclose that some residents complained that it took up to a week to get their results. In a written statement released by the health department this afternoon, it states:

“Due to the large increase of tests being processed and a database modification process on the part of the lab that is processing the samples, there has been a delay so that results might be received between 2 and 7 days. We understand that these issues are being resolved and results should start being received in the 2-3-day window again very soon.”

The state’s resting site is located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off Highway 49 in Angels Camp. The free testing takes place in the Mark Twain building, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are allowed but appointments encouraged, click here.