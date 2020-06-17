Sonora Approves Temporary Bradford Street Closure

Sonora Brewing Company mural View Photos

Sonora, CA — Over a short trial period, the Sonora City Council will allow a local business to close a downtown street to expand seating capacity.

We reported earlier that the Sonora Brewing Company requested that the city allow for the closure of Bradford Street so that it can better space patrons during the time of COVID-19.

City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo submitted a letter recommending that the proposal be denied because Bradford Street serves as an important cross street for emergency traffic.

The council, with a 4-1 vote, decided to allow the brewery to access Bradford Street, but only on Fridays from 6-9pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-9pm, over a two week trial period. Councilmembers Jim Garaventa, Matt Hawkins, Connie Williams and Mark Plummer were in favor, and councilwoman Collette Such was opposed.

The council also voted unanimously to appoint Peter Ghiorso to the planning commission seat that is being vacated by the outgoing Gary Anderson.

In addition, a city proclamation was passed honoring outgoing councilwoman Connie Williams. The meeting was held online via the website Zoom, and during which, Fire Chief Aimee New delivered the document to Williams at her home, while she was on video.

Numerous community leaders called in and praised Williams for her leadership and dedication to the city. Former City Administrator Tim Miller joined the meeting from his new home in Montana, stating, “There have been very few people who I have met that have had the dedication to serve the public like you have. You’ve gone over and above, and a proclamation really doesn’t do justice for all that you have done for the community.”

This week was the final meeting for Williams, as incoming councilwoman Ann Segerstrom will take the oath of office next month. Williams has served the past eight years on the council, and was the third woman to serve as Mayor, between 2016-18.