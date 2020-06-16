Chicken Ranch Rancheria Donating $150,000 To Resiliency Village

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Administration Office View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A local non-profit’s mission to help community members facing homelessness is receiving a significant boost.

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians will present a $150,000 check to the Resiliency Village on Wednesday.

Lloyd Mathiesen, Chicken Ranch Tribal Chairman, states, “We are honored to be able to work with Resiliency Village and to help our community’s most vulnerable. We all need a hand up at times and so here we are today, standing together to make a difference.”

Mark Dyken, Resiliency Village Executive Director, says, “We are honored and excited to be collaborating with Chicken Ranch on this project to serve our most vulnerable community members and address a pressing issue in the region.”

He adds, “This support will help us build the capacity to provide shelter and services to those who need them most and help them break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.”

Resiliency Village will provide housing along with on-site services addressing physical, mental and emotional health, wellness, financial literacy, job training and social enterprise.

You can find more information about Resiliency Village by clicking here.

The work Resiliency Village was also highlighted in a Mother Lode Views radio show this past March, which can be found here.