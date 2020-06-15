Columbia Air, Ground Units Called For Reported Structure Fire

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:54 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports a fire call to the West Point area was canceled.

Columbia aircraft and ground units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 300-block of Stanley Road in a mobile home park. Units first arriving on scene could not detect any smoke and the rest of the units were called off.

Original Post 1:40 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft are among the responders to a report of a residential structure fire near West Point in a mobile home park in the 300-block of Stanley Road near Deer Lane.