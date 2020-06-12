A Spike In New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

Confirmed COVID-19 numbers in Calaveras County by Age and Gender 6-11-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County sees a hike of four COVID-19 cases in one day, and public health officials signal that actions may need to be taken to slow the spread.

All the cases are in the Valley Springs area and bring the total cases in the county to 25. Health officials detail that two people are between the ages of 18 to 49, one is between 50 to 64 years old and another is over the age of 65. The source of exposure to coronavirus has not been determined for any of the cases at this time.

“It’s crucial to understand that as we open up more areas of our county so do opportunities for the virus to spread in our community,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita in a written release. He also warned, “Everything has some risk, but we are not risk-free when it comes to COVID-19. Further cases may signal the need to take certain measures to protect the health and well-being of our community and slow the spread.”

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the health department for further clarification on whether this means possible shutdowns or interrupt the Stage 3 opening but had to leave a voicemail message. Currently, we are awaiting a response to those inquiries. Trace contact investigations are underway. Those found to of had close contacts will any of these individuals will be assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus.

There are now a total of 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Those include 14 females and 11 males with two cases involving individuals under the age of 17. So far, fifteen cases have since recovered.