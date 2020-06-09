Dr. Kelaita Details Friday’s Transition To Stage Three

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — This coming Friday more sectors of the local economy will be allowed to reopen as county’s with earlier state approved variances can move into Stage Three.

Calaveras County Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita, previewed some of the changes forthcoming during today’s board of supervisors meeting.

Businesses that will be allowed to start reopening on a modified basis (June 12) include schools, wineries, bars, gyms, public pools, campgrounds, RV parks, and outdoor recreation sites.

In addition, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25-percent capacity.

Short-term lodging and rentals are also included on the state’s list for reopening Friday, and the Calaveras Public Health Department is currently awaiting more input as to whether this means the non-essential travel ban is going to be lifted.

Dr. Kelaita also stated youth sports and overnight camps are not on the list, but he anticipates the state will release more guidance for those specific activities in the coming weeks.

Supervisor Jack Garamendi asked if Independence Day celebrations would be allowed next month, such as parades, and Dr. Kelaita indicated that it is currently unlikely that those types of events/mass gatherings will be allowed.

Dr. Kelaita added that Calaveras County has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths. Statewide, there have been 131,000 cases. He stressed the importance of still practicing social distancing, proper hygiene and wearing masks when out in public. More information from public health can be found here.

On a related note, we also reported that Yosemite National Park will be re-opening this Friday on a modified basis, with visitors needing day-use permits.