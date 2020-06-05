Two More Cases Of COVID-19 And Testing Recommended For Residents

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health Department is reporting two more positive cases of COVID-19. The source has been identified as community spread, meaning from an unknown interaction within Tuolumne county. Testing recommendations were released.

According to Tuolumne County Public Health one is an 81-year-old female and the other is 91-year-old female. Both coronavirus cases are isolating at home. Both individuals are linked to the case identified on June 3rd of a 76-year-old female county resident who is currently hospitalized. These 3 most recent cases are not associated with a congregate living facility.

Rebecca Espino, Health and Human Services Agency Director states “This week presented the second community case in which no travel outside the county occurred. Based on our ongoing investigations, it is presumed that we have community transmission in Tuolumne County.”

Public Health recommends that individuals who participate in gatherings with people outside of their household, including those which are constitutionally protected, get tested 3-5 days after the gathering. Those who work in essential critical infrastructure jobs and those who travel outside of their home county, should also get tested routinely. No-cost testing is available at the state testing site in Angels Camp and an appointment is not needed. An appointment can be scheduled online at: https://bit.ly/2ypCrMv Locate the site in Angels Camp and then register for an appointment. Some screening questions may be asked, but they will not exclude you from getting a test.

All known close contacts of the fifth case were reported as identified and in quarantine as of Wednesday. They will continue to be contacted daily to monitor for symptoms and to ensure their needs are met so they can remain at home.

The other four cases, including an inmate at the Sierra Conservation Center have all recovered. Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz reported two of those cases involved investigations of over 100 people, as reported here.

Specific actions in addition to the activities outlined in local and State Health Officer Orders and other guidance materials issued by the CDC and California Department of Public Health, individuals can continue to take the following actions to help to prevent acquiring or spreading COVID-19:

Practice physical distancing. Keep 6 feet between you and others who are not part of your household

Wear a mask if you are unable to maintain 6 feet physical distance when you are in public

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

Clean surfaces that are touched often, like toys, doorknobs, phones, etc.