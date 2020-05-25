Coronavirus Case At Sierra Conservation Center

Sierra Conservation Center View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that an inmate at the Sierra Conservation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was tested on May 22 and the results were received this afternoon. The inmate is being held in isolation.

Limited information is currently available, but the Public Health Department reports that it is coordinating its investigation with the Sierra Conservation Center, CAL Fire (operates the inmate firefighting camp) and the California Department of Public Health.

More details will be provided when they become available.